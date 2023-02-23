AURORA – An Inter School Science Fest Held at DPS MIHAN

Nagpur: AURORA- an Inter School Science Fest held at Delhi Public School MIHAN to commemorate the discovery of RAMAN Effect which is celebrated as National Science Day. The objective of the event was to encourage, popularize and inculcate the scientific outlook along with fostering curiosity and building awareness about sustainability amongst the students.

Events like Innovation Ambassador, Toy Fair, ‘Debatre’ (Debate) and Big Bang Quiz were held for primary, middle and secondary school categories.

Innovative ideas substantiated with adequate research and creative presentations, user friendly and interesting toys working on scientific principles, thought provoking brain storming sessions that helped to stimulate curiosity were the highlight of the various events and garnered appreciation of the contestants by the panel of eminent judges.

The Valedictory Ceremony was graced by Mr. Vijay Phanshikar who appreciated the efforts of the President and Pro-Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road Ms.Tulika Kedia for her futuristic vision and congratulated the school for providing an excellent platform for the budding scientists to explore their scientific inquiry and research.

In his address he emphasis that art is the balance of Science and science flourishes when human mind is calm. Performing experiments and gaining experiential learning, sensing and understanding is the purpose of Science. He also planted a sapling in the campus to promote ‘The Green School Mission’. Awards to the winners in various events were also given on the occasion.



Earlier several intra school events like Scilympics, Artefest, Poster design and Sci- Ninza competitions were held on this year’s theme Global Science for Global Welfare. The Principal of the school appreciated the efforts of all the in-charges for their untiring efforts in conducting a successful edition of AURORA-2023.

