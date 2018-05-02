Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, May 29th, 2019
SC dismisses Karti Chidambaram’s plea seeking return of Rs 10 crore

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea of Congress lawmaker Karti Chidambaram seeking a return of Rs 10 crore which he had deposited with the courts registry for travelling abroad.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose rejected Kartis plea and said, Pay attention to your constituency.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Karti Chidambaram won the Sivaganga seat in Tamil Nadu by over 3 lakh votes. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary H Raja.

In his plea, Karti Chidambarams sought the refund claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.

Son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram is facing probe in the INX Media and the Aircel Maxis cases. A bench of the top court had allowed him to travel abroad but with a condition of depositing the said amount.

