Save The Date: Inauguration of 1st phase of Pardi Flyover on Sep 19

Nagpur: The inaugural ceremony of the first phase of the groundbreaking multi-component Pardi bridge, a novel transportation model featuring multiple criss-crossing flyovers, is on track for September 19, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

This engineering marvel, linking Saat Vachan Lawn in Wardhaman Nagar to Kalamna Market, as well as Pardi Octroi Post to Bhandara Road, is now ready for vehicular traffic.

On Thursday, Krishna Khopde, MLA, conducted a trial run on the flyover, joined by officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Khopde announced that three phases of the Pardi bridge will be inaugurated by Chandrashekhar Bawankule, State BJP President, on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The ambitious Pardi multi-layered transport system garnered approval from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who allocated a substantial sum of Rs 648 crore for its realization.

This comprehensive project includes various components aimed at streamlining the movement of heavy vehicles. Notably, one of the key elements is the Rail-over-Bridge (RoB) spanning the Itwari railway line, facilitating seamless transit towards Bhandara Road. Adapting to land constraints led to several modifications in the project’s design.

The execution, therefore, proved to be a formidable challenge, with citizens enduring hardships during the construction phase. Additionally, the pace of fund allocation did not align with the project’s timeline, affecting progress.

Looking ahead, as the second phase of Nagpur Metro gains momentum, a double-decker bridge will take shape at Pardi, further enhancing the city’s transportation infrastructure.

