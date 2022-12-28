Save Speechless Org’s Adoption Campaign on Jan 1

Nagpur: Save Speechless Org. has organized its annual Adoption Campaign, one of our biggest events celebrated on every New Year’s commencement, at their shelter home near Sandipani School, Dabha Road, Katol Nagar on Sunday January 1, 2023 from 11am to 3pm.

To inculcate positive attitude and motivation among the younger generations, Save Speechless Org organised this event at the dawn of every New Year.

After the Adoption Campaign, Save Speechless Org. has also organized ‘Save Life Save Birds’, to spread awareness on bird killings due to kite flying, on January 13, 2023,.

Save Speechless Org believes that Kindness and Humanity can’t be completely practiced without having a heart that works towards welfare of animals and that our tiny efforts might bring a huge change in our society.

Today, the population of stray dogs has become a burning issue in the city which needs to be addressed and resolved effectively by maintaining a balance between the human-animal conflicts. Many States in India have gracefully accepted and given the due importance to adoption and nurturance of the Indian breeds.

Not only that, they have also developed and enhanced these breeds from time to time making them as good as or even better than the foreign decorative breed dogs in every sense.

According to the census reports of NMC, there are about 1 lakh street dogs in the city. And the human population is around 40 lakh which can make it possible to resolve the human-animal conflict with right efforts. And that would be if Indians adopt stray dogs rather than buying highly expensive foreign breeds which is what our organization appeals to everyone to do. In fact, there are various brilliant breeds in Indian dogs which can be well trained and maintained.

By changing our perspective towards our own Indian breeds and actively adopting them, we can make sure that every stray dog gets a permanent home and a loving family which will eventually resolve all the conflicts that we face in the society.

