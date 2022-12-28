Bawankule hits back, launches scathing attack on Ajit Pawar

Nagpur/Mumbai: BJP State President and MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar. “Ajit Pawar should not speak such language in Nagpur. He should not challenge by coming to Vidarbha. We are ready to accept any challenge,” Bawankule said, adding that Ajit Pawar will have a correct program in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Not only this, Bawankule also alleged that the OBC reservation file was thrown away by Ajit Pawar. “They do not have the courage to correct my program. Ajit Dada sometimes cries and sometimes turns off the phone for 8-8 days and runs away”.

Notably, Ajit Pawar, while speaking in the Winter Session in Nagpur, had launched a tirade against BJP State President Bawankule. “After the BJP Government came to power, a BJP leader came to Baramati. He said, they will make a correct program to shut the Clock (NCP symbol) in Baramati. They do such things. Are they really going to correct the program?” Ajit Pawar had said adding that “if I take it to heart, his program will be made correct.

Meanwhile, after this warning from Ajit Pawar, Bawankule became very aggressive. He gave a warning that Ajit Pawar’s program will be corrected. He was in Mumbai on Wednesday and was interacting with the media.

Bawankule said, “I felt courage in Ajit Dada. I did a single tour, and they are trying to do correct program of mine. Nationalist Congress Party and Congress will not come to power even if they come together. There is a lot of displeasure with the Pawar family due to Dada’s attributes. People are angry there. People will make their own correct program in the coming elections.”

“This language does not suit Ajit Dada. We saw Dada running away for 8 days, we saw him crying. Dada has been getting cream posts forever like Deputy Chief Minister, Finance Minister, Leader of Opposition. It is not right. Jayant Patil should have got a chance in his place. You set out to equate Fadnavis. It can’t. Devendraji acts like Spiderman. Ajit Pawar is not even one percent of him”.

