Skill India or Kill India? Vast crowd takes to streets against reservation in education

Nagpur: A massive procession was carried out from Yashwant Stadium to Samvidhan Square as a part of ‘Save Merit Save Nation’ movement on Friday. Besides city, around 62 associations from Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Chandrapur and Gondia participated in the march which seeks to fight against unlawful reservation in the education sector.

The procession saw tremendous turnout of people holding placards to voice their angst against the disparity in education owing to the reservation.

Happening Nagpur
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Nagpur Crime News
Two arrested in 3 cases of mobile theft, chain snatching in Mankapur
Rape victim harassed in Jaripatka, one booked
Maharashtra News
SSC Result : दहावीचा निकाल उद्या शनिवारी 8 जून रोजी जाहीर होणार
NMRCL- नागपूर मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड मध्ये विविध १६ जागांसाठी भरती
Hindi News
“सेव मेरिट सेव नेशन” के बैनर तले आरक्षण के विरोध में निकाला मोर्चा
अब मुफ्त में मिलेगी आरटीई के विद्यार्थियों को किताबें और स्कूल ड्रेस
Trending News
Skill India or Kill India? Vast crowd takes to streets against reservation in education
Riding Out The Storms: How Devendra Fadnavis transformed into a seasoned politician
Featured News
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
Trending In Nagpur
Metro, The Way to Congestion-Free Nagpur: Traffic Expert
“सेव मेरिट सेव नेशन” के बैनर तले आरक्षण के विरोध में निकाला मोर्चा
Skill India or Kill India? Vast crowd takes to streets against reservation in education
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 on June 8
Two arrested in 3 cases of mobile theft, chain snatching in Mankapur
अब मुफ्त में मिलेगी आरटीई के विद्यार्थियों को किताबें और स्कूल ड्रेस
Rape victim harassed in Jaripatka, one booked
Rain in Nagpur, monsoon onset likely over mumbai around june 14
Woman accuses former beau of rape, threat in Sonegaon
Woman robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 90,000 in Panchpaoli
