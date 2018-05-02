Skill India or Kill India? Vast crowd takes to streets against reservation in education

Nagpur: A massive procession was carried out from Yashwant Stadium to Samvidhan Square as a part of ‘Save Merit Save Nation’ movement on Friday. Besides city, around 62 associations from Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Chandrapur and Gondia participated in the march which seeks to fight against unlawful reservation in the education sector.

The procession saw tremendous turnout of people holding placards to voice their angst against the disparity in education owing to the reservation.