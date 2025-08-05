Save heritage trees at Govt Ayurvedic College: NMC boss directs PWD

Advertisement



Nagpur: The construction of a new building for the Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Sakkardara in Nagpur has raised concerns over the possible felling of heritage trees on the campus. During an inspection on Tuesday (August 5), Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari directed the Public Works Department (PWD) and NMC’s Garden Department to ensure that heritage trees are preserved. He also instructed them to replant necessary trees and compensate by planting new saplings wherever required.

The inspection was attended by Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B., Deputy Commissioner of Garden Department Ganesh Rathod, Garden Superintendent Amol Chaurapagar, Dean of Government Ayurvedic College Dr. Rajendra Sonkar, Executive Engineer of PWD Varsha Ghuse, and other officials.

Established in 1965, the Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital is set for a major expansion after the state government sanctioned funds for new infrastructure. The upcoming seven-storey building will increase the undergraduate intake from 100 to 200 students and the postgraduate capacity to 100. Hospital facilities will also be enhanced, with the number of beds rising to 364.

Spread over 15 acres, the campus has sought permission to cut 28 heritage and 392 non-heritage trees to facilitate construction. However, Dr. Chaudhari, after surveying the entire site, emphasized that heritage trees must be saved as far as possible.

The inspection also saw participation from PWD’s Deputy Engineer Atul Gote, Architect Omkar Mogarkar, and faculty members Dr. Manish Bhoyar, Dr. Manoj Shyamkuwar, Dr. Neeta Kedar, and Dr. Avinash Deshpande.