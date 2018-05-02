Satta Bazaar bets on return of Fadnavis Govt with 207 seats

BJP is set to win all six seats in Nagpur City, according to bookies

Nagpur: With just eight days left for State Assembly election redults, the Satta Bazzar abuzz with return of Fadnavis Government in Maharashtra. Bookies have been betting high on BJP-Shiv Sena Government returning to power and the Bazaar expects the alliance to bag up to 207 seats, a brute majority in the 288-seat Assembly.

According to the Satta Bazaar, bookies are offering just 3 paise for every rupee bet on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It means if punters bet on Fadnavis with Rs 10,000 bet, they would pocket Rs 300 only in his win. The less the offer the more chances of victory for the candidate. After Fadnavis, the bookies are offering the next minimum rate to BJP candidate from Nagpur East Krishna Khopde. Khopde is fetching a rate of 5-8 paise.

If Satta Bazaar is to be believed, all six seats in Nagpur City are likely to be captured by BJP and the alliance is expected to win 207 seats in the State.

The Satta Bazaar gets active whenever major elections are round the corner. But the punters this time are wary of fluctuating situation. There is confucion prevailing over the position of some candidates. But as far as party is concerned, they are “assured” of the outcome.

According to bookies, BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is likely to bag 204-207 seats. It is for the first time that the bookies have been offering just 3 paise for any seat in Nagpur City. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from Nagpur South West constituency. The punters cannot bet even a rupee on his win as the rate is so low. In fact it is no rate at all. Yes, the punters can bet on defeat of Fadnavis at the rate of 3 paise. The rate is such that if anyone bets Rs 3000 on the defeat of Fadnavis, the wager would receive Rs 1 lakh. It clearly means that the bookies see the contest “onesided” and Fadnavis winning hugely.

On the other hand, BJP’s Nagpur East candidate Krishna Khopde is also fetching rate of just 5-8 paise, lowest after Fadnavis. It means if punters bet on Khopde with Rs 1 lakh bet, they would get Rs 5000 only in his win.

After Khopde, the Satta Bazaar sees certian victory for BJP’s Nagpur South candidate Mohan Mate. Mate’s rate has been opened at 18-23 paise. The rate of other candidates including BJP’s Nagpur Central candidate Vikas Kumbhare is 20-25 paise, NCP candidate from Katol Anil Deshmukh – 25-35 paise. However, it tough fight for BJP candidate Dr Milind Mane in Nagpur North. His rate is being quoted as 80-105 paise. Similarly, BJP’s Sudhakar Deshmukh in Nagpur West is also fetching a rate of 60-70 paise. Bookies are offering 40-50 pase rate on Congress candidate Sunil Kedar in Saoner.

Nana Patole of Congress, who is trying his luck from Sakoli against the State Minister Parinay Fuke, is being quoted a rate of 35-40 paise. It means, according to bookies, Parinay Fuke could be losing the poll battle. In Gondia, BJP’s Gopaldas Agrawal has been placed in the rate of 35-40 paise.

This election, punters expect caste equations to play an important role, which can still swing votes, said a source. The BJP continues to be a favourite of the bookies this election season, too.

The rates change according the political situation from time to time.