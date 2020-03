Satranjipura zone ESR cleaning programme from 7 to 21 March

Bharatwada-ESR-OCW.jpg

Nagpur: After completion of ESR’s cleaning in other zones now Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) has planned to start its ESR cleaning drive in Satranjipura zone and has planned to clean Shanti Nagar ESR March 7 (Saturday), Boriyapura (Khadan) ESR on March 11 (Wednesday), Boriyapura (Khadan) sump on March 13 (Friday) , Bastarwari –I on March 16 (Monday) , Bastarwari-II ESR on March 17 (Tuesday) & Wanjari (Vinoba Bhave Nagar) on March 21 (Satuday).

Areas to remain affected due to Shanti Nagar ESR are : Shantinagar, Mahesh nagar, Saibaba nagar, Tulsinagar, Mudliyar layout, Hanuman Nagar, Ramsumerbaba nagar, Maskey Layout, Bangdeplot, RPF quarter, Ambedkar Chowk, Qutbi colony, Mhada colony, Karuna nagar.

Areas to remain affected due `Boriyapura (Khadan) ESR) are : . Timki teen khamba, Gulabbaba school, Kasarpura, Hansapuri road, Nandbachidob, Deogharpura, Golibar chowk.

Areas to remain affected due to Boriyapura (Khadan ) sump are: Timki teen khamba, Gulabbaba school, Kasarpura, Hansapuri road, Nandbachidob, Deogharpura, Golibar chowk.

Areas to remain affected due to Bastarwari-I ESR are: Lalganj, Telipura pewtha, Bbaraipura, Premnagar, Narayanpeth, Shriramwadi, Bbastarwadi, Quamibagh,Dalapura, Bangladesh, Musalmanpura, SambhajiKasar, Ramnagar, Naiktalao, Nandgiri road, Ladpura, Kumbharpura Sweeper colony Thakkargram.

Areas to remain affected due to Bastarwari-II ESR are: Mehandibagh colony, joshipura sonartoli, anand nagar, polamaidan, jamdarwadi, kinkhede layout, sahu mohalla, vrundawan nagar, pathrabewadi indira nagar, namdeo nagar.

Areas to remain affected due to Wanjari (Vinoba Bhave Nagar) ESR are: Vinobabhawe nagar, Nagsenvan, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Pandurang Nagar, Gulshan Nagar, Vandevi Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Om Sainagar, Vaisnodevi Nagar, Kalamna Basti, Vajpayee nagar.

NMC-OCW has appealed people from the affected ESR areas to store sufficient water for their use. Water supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

For any other information or complaints regarding water supply please contact NMC-OCW Toll Free Number: 1800-266-9899