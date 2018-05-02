SARI patient succumbs to COVID-19, Nagpur death toll at 12

Nagpur: A patient suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARI) who was tested positive for the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) a day earlier, died on Thursday. With this the number of deaths due to Covid-19 rose to 12 in Nagpur.

On Wednesday, 30 people including one admitted at the ward specially created to treat patient suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARI), tested positive for novel coronavirus in city.

Following this development the number of cases way crossed 600 mark in the city. However, silver lining being around 400 patients have successfully recovered from the global pandemic.