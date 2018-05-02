Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jun 4th, 2020

    SARI patient succumbs to COVID-19, Nagpur death toll at 12

    Nagpur: A patient suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARI) who was tested positive for the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) a day earlier, died on Thursday. With this the number of deaths due to Covid-19 rose to 12 in Nagpur.

    On Wednesday, 30 people including one admitted at the ward specially created to treat patient suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARI), tested positive for novel coronavirus in city.

    Following this development the number of cases way crossed 600 mark in the city. However, silver lining being around 400 patients have successfully recovered from the global pandemic.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur scribe croons to boost morale of Corona commandos
    Video: Nagpur scribe croons to boost morale of Corona commandos
    Ramgarhia Forums distributes grocery kits to Sikh families
    Ramgarhia Forums distributes grocery kits to Sikh families
    Nagpur Crime News
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    गडचिरोलीत ट्रुनॅट (TrueNat) कोविड-19 तपासणी प्रयोगशाळेचे उद्घाटन
    गडचिरोलीत ट्रुनॅट (TrueNat) कोविड-19 तपासणी प्रयोगशाळेचे उद्घाटन
    जिल्हयातील आणखी सात जणांची कोरोनावर मात
    जिल्हयातील आणखी सात जणांची कोरोनावर मात
    Hindi News
    लॉक डाउन में 60 दिन चले अन्न छत्र का समापन
    लॉक डाउन में 60 दिन चले अन्न छत्र का समापन
    गोंदियाः निजी अस्पतालों में सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित दरों पर होगा कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज
    गोंदियाः निजी अस्पतालों में सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित दरों पर होगा कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज
    Trending News
    SARI patient succumbs to COVID-19, Nagpur death toll at 12
    SARI patient succumbs to COVID-19, Nagpur death toll at 12
    India registers new single-day spike with 9,304 cases
    India registers new single-day spike with 9,304 cases
    Featured News
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    30 Maharashtra cops died of COVID-19 so far
    30 Maharashtra cops died of COVID-19 so far
    Trending In Nagpur
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    लॉक डाउन में 60 दिन चले अन्न छत्र का समापन
    लॉक डाउन में 60 दिन चले अन्न छत्र का समापन
    SARI patient succumbs to COVID-19, Nagpur death toll at 12
    SARI patient succumbs to COVID-19, Nagpur death toll at 12
    FDA conducts special drive during lockdown
    FDA conducts special drive during lockdown
    गडचिरोलीत ट्रुनॅट (TrueNat) कोविड-19 तपासणी प्रयोगशाळेचे उद्घाटन
    गडचिरोलीत ट्रुनॅट (TrueNat) कोविड-19 तपासणी प्रयोगशाळेचे उद्घाटन
    जिल्हयातील आणखी सात जणांची कोरोनावर मात
    जिल्हयातील आणखी सात जणांची कोरोनावर मात
    लघु उद्योग और छोटे व्यापारियों को सरकार करे आर्थिक मदद : पूर्व मंत्री रमेश बंग
    लघु उद्योग और छोटे व्यापारियों को सरकार करे आर्थिक मदद : पूर्व मंत्री रमेश बंग
    ” Season 6, Ladies Special “A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB
    ” Season 6, Ladies Special “A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Opening liquor shops ok but sale of books objectionable, reacts school director
    Opening liquor shops ok but sale of books objectionable, reacts school director
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145