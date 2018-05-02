Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jul 6th, 2020

    SARI patient succumbs to Corona virus, 26 Covid deaths, 348 active cases in Nagpur

    Nagpur: A 60-year-old woman suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARI) who was tested positive for the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) died on Sunday. With this the number of deaths due to Covid-19 rose to 26 in the Second Capital of the State.

    On Sunday, sum of 27 patinets placed under quarantined facilities tested positive for novel Corona Virus taking the tally to 1763.

    City continues to shine with astonishing recovery rate as over 1389 patients under treatment currently, have successfully treated with the disease. The city now has 348 active cases. Though, so far, 26 patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease, of which 10 are from outside of Nagpur.

