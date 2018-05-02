SARI patient succumbs to Corona virus, 26 Covid deaths, 348 active cases in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 60-year-old woman suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARI) who was tested positive for the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) died on Sunday. With this the number of deaths due to Covid-19 rose to 26 in the Second Capital of the State.

On Sunday, sum of 27 patinets placed under quarantined facilities tested positive for novel Corona Virus taking the tally to 1763.

City continues to shine with astonishing recovery rate as over 1389 patients under treatment currently, have successfully treated with the disease. The city now has 348 active cases. Though, so far, 26 patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease, of which 10 are from outside of Nagpur.