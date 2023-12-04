Saraswati Vidyalaya conducts Inter School Science Talk competition

Advertisement

Nagpur: Saraswati Vidyalaya High School and Jr. College, Shankar Nagar, Nagpur conducted the 35th Padmatai Bardhan Memorial Inter School Talk competition and 6th A. Sundaresan Memorial Inter School Science Talk competition on December 2, 2023 in the school auditorium in which various state board schools participated in the event.

The Prize winners of 35th Padmatai Bardhan Memorial Inter- School Science Talk 2023-24:

I- Master Deep Bhendarkar (Saraswati Vidyalaya)

II- (Tie) 1. Master Bhushan Parmar (Tejaswani Vidyalaya)

2. Master Karan Rathod (Hadas High School)

III- Master Advay Aloni (Mundle English School)

Consolation Prize:-

I- Master Vedvrat Thete (Kurveys New Model School)

II- Master Soham Muthal (R.S. Mundle English School)

III- Kumari Sayyad Zara Tabassum (St. John High School)

The Prize winners of 6th A. Sundaresan Memorial Inter School Talk 2023-24

I- Master Pravesh Verma (Sindhi Hindi High School)

II-Master Kushal Rahile (Saraswati Vidyalaya)

III-Kumari Manushri Waratkar (TBRANS Mundle English High School)

Consolation Prize:-

I- Kumari Shreya Udan (Mahatma Gandhi High School)

II-Master Aadan Sagar (St. John High School)

III- Master Danish Tadas (Somalwar High School)

The judges for 35th Padmatai Bardhan Memorial Inter- School Science Talk 2023-24 were Dr. Dhiraj Singh, Senior Scientists (F), Atomic Mineral Directorate and Dr. Sudha Rani Dehri, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, Hislop College, Nagpur.

The judges for 6th A. Sundaresan Memorial Inter School Talk 2023-24 were Dr. Shubhangi L Sayre, Government Polytechnic Lecturer in Chemistry and Dr. Halim Ahmed, Asst. Professor & HOD (Department of Physics) SFS College.

All the judges guided the students to explore new opportunities, to learn more about scientific advancement and to make this world a better place to live. They appreciated the efforts of Saraswati Vidyalaya High School and Jr. College to live up to the motto of the school.

All the respected judges were felicitated with a memento and a sapling as a token of love at the hands of the respected governing body members of S.I.E.S. The programme was well attended by the governing body members of S.I.E.S. Heads of various departments, escort teachers from participating schools. It was a learning experience for all the students. The presidential address was given by T.K. Venkatesh, President, South Indian Education Society.

The Prize distribution ceremony will be held on the National Science Day i.e February 28, 2024.

The programme was conducted by Anuradha K and Amit Kanojiya, Conveners for the science talk. The organizers thanked the governing body members of S.I.E.S., Pushpa Ananthanarayan (H.M.), Lakshmi S. (A.H.M.) and Supervisors Uday Tulankar and Ravindra Kulkarni for their guidance and support.