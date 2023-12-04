Man booked for embezzling Rs 19.06 lakh of NMC’s money

Advertisement

Nagpur: Pratap Nagar Police booked an employee of a cash management company for allegedly misappropriating Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) funds worth more than Rs 19.06 lakh.

Identified as Rohit Beniram Bokde (29), the accused is a resident of Prayas Nagar, Ghogli, Besa Road. Bokde worked as an ATM/CIT operator with Writer Business Services Pvt Ltd, Trimurti Nagar. On November 16, Bokde was given Rs 19,06,821 cash collected from the NMC’s Laxmi Nagar, Mangalwari and Nehru Nagar zones to deposit in NMC’s account at Bank of Maharashtra’s Sadar Branch. Instead of depositing the money, he allegedly embezzled the cash.

Following a complaint lodged by Shekhar Madhukar Dhanadravya, Branch Head of Writer Business Services Pvt Ltd, police registered a case under Section 408 of the Indian Penal Code against Bokde and launched a search for him.

