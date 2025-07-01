Saraswati Vidyalaya Celebrates National Doctors’ Day with Enthusiasm

Advertisement



Nagpur: Saraswati Vidyalaya celebrated National Doctors’ Day on 1st July 2025 with great enthusiasm to honour the unwavering dedication and invaluable service of doctors. The program was gracefully anchored by Ku. Swara Dhole and Mas. Arnav Thakur of Class VIII C. A heartfelt poem was recited by Ku. S. M. Dhayanethara of Class VIII A, beautifully expressing gratitude towards the medical fraternity.

The celebration emphasized the pivotal role doctors play in society—saving lives, comforting the ill, and serving as beacons of hope during health crises. Their commitment, compassion, and courage truly make them real-life heroes.

A special note of thanks was extended to the Respected Governing Body Members of SIES and the Heads of the Institution for their exceptional leadership and unwavering support, which contributed immensely to the grand success of this program.