Man Murdered on Nara Road; Two Arrested, Hunt On for Others

Nagpur: Nagpur: In a shocking incident late Monday night, a 32-year-old man was brutally murdered near Laxman Chinese food stall on Nara Road, Jaripatka. The victim, Swapnil Lanknath Gosavi, was attacked with a stone on his head and body by a group of individuals in what appears to be a premeditated assault.

According to police, the main accused Sujal Mhaskar and Abhi, along with unidentified accomplices, assaulted Gosavi with the intent to kill him. The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Mayo Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s wife, Jyoti Swapnil Gosavi, aged 28, Jaripatka Police registered an FIR under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Acting swiftly, the police apprehended two accused identified as Bhupesh Surendra Wanjari (27), resident of Barakholi, Jaripatka and Ravi Bholanath Banerjee (27), resident of Om Nagar, Koradi Road, Nagpur.

The police are continuing their investigation and are on the lookout for other suspects involved in the case.