Sanjha Chullah at Sadar back to tempt diners with its delicacies from next week

Nagpur: The wait is finally over!! Sanjha Chullah, one of the most loved eateries in Sadar area of Nagpur, is all set to reopen its dine-in services to roll out red carpet for its patrons and taste lovers of Nagpur. The restro is set to unleash the most loved set of delicacies once again from next week. Yes!you got that right! Sanjha Chullah delicacies can now be enjoyed at dine-in services from upcoming week.

During the lockdown relaxations, Sanjha Chullah was serving between 2 pm and 9 pm, the premises have already been sanitized and regular sanitization happens every four hours for patrons.

Safety and hygiene are two major aspects of Sanjha Chullah, besides taste beyond perfection. Owing to current situations, all delivery boys and other staff members wear mask all the time. Even delivery carts are sanitized before handing over the food package

Sanjha Chullah follows all the guidelines issued by FSSAI and also satisfies norms set by District Administration.

The staff, cleared with medicals certificates follow stringent daily checks and ensures no contact with food beyond cooking point. Food packages are sealed and treated with food grade sanitizer. Upon arrival they suggest to wash it under water, for your better safety.

For any queries feel free to call us on 0712-2556 859





