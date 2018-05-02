Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Oct 28th, 2019
Sangli : Five shops gutted in fire, no casualty

Sangli : At least five shops were gutted when a fire broke out in a market area in Maharashtra’s Sangli city, a fire brigade official said on Monday.

No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

The blaze erupted around 11 pm on Sunday in an electronic goods outlet on Maruti road in Sangli, located about 240 km from here, and soon engulfed four other nearby shops, including a bakery and a provision store, he said.

The electronic goods and other items kept in the shops were charred in the blaze, he said.

Four to five fire tenders were pressed into service and they took around two hours to douse the flames, he said, adding that cooling operation was currently underway.

“It is not yet clear whether the blaze was caused due to fire crackers, but efforts are on to find out how it broke out,” the official said.

