Sangharsh Samiti to knock the doors of high court

Meeting of ‘Sarkar Jagao Vani jyaBachao Sangharsh Samiti’ (SJVBSS) was organised in the premises of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce to discuss the Break-the-Chain order issued by state government on 2nd August, 2021.

Dipen Agrawal, convener of Sangharsh Samiti said that the government in their endeavour to contain anticipated 3RD wave of virus has done gross injustice with hospitality, entertainment, education and connected sectors. These sectors generate mass employment in economy and they were forced to keep their operations as good as standstill since last 16 months, without any handholding from the government.

The representatives of most affected sectors like restaurants, hotels, bars , wine shops , mangal karyalay, caterers, event management companies, tent & decorators, theatres, artist, entertainment industry, coaching class, etc. present in the meeting after threadbare discussing the order, termed it as death bed for them. There is total non-application of mind on part of government, the order lacks common-sense and logic. After discussions at length Samiti members decided to constitute a Legal Committee and named Jasbir (Micky) Arora, Bhavanishankar Dave, Rajeev Jaiswal, Dinesh Naidu and Adv. Sanjay K. Agrawal as its members, to explore and knock the doors of Hon’ble Bombay High Court to seek justice against the discrimination, unjust classification within class, unequal treatment among equals and violation of fundamental rights protected under the Constitution of India. The committee will shortly meet senior counsels to move the high court in the matter, informed Jasbir Arora of Sangharsh Samiti.

The members also decided to intensify the agitation and discussed multiple options to highlight their resentment with government and administration illogical actions and omissions. The members decided to undertake gherao of public representative at their residence or office by all stakeholders along-with their family members. The office bearers of Sangharsh Samiti were authorised to decide and communicate the name of public representative and address (spot) for gherao and members pledged to gather in large numbers at short notice.

Dipen Agrawal reiterating the demand said that the Sangharsh Samiti will not take rest till the time it is successful in impressing upon government to follow its own scientific order and let all sectors of economy to aptly work when number of new cases are minuscule and, in the event, if citizens do not follow covid appropriate behaviour resulting in increase in positivity rate then face restrictions of higher levels.

Office Bearers of Association of Coaching Institutes, Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade, Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Vidarbha, Nagpur Consumer Products Distributers Association, Nagpur Custom House Agents Association, Nagpur Eatery Owners’ Association, Nagpur Hotel Owners Association, Nagpur Mangal Karyalay Lawn Association, Nagpur Photographers & Drone Association, Nagpur Residential Hotels Association, Nagpur Shipping Lines Agents Association, Nagpur Tent House Association, Nagpur Zillah Restaurant Permit-Room Association, Oscar Sansrutik Sangit KalawantAcodmy, Steel & Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha, TAAI – Nagpur, Travels Association of Nagpur, Vidarbha Amusement & Water Parks Association, Vidarbha Backstage Association, Vidarbha Computer & Media Dealer’s Welfare Association, Vidarbha Backstage Association, Vidarbha Generator Owners Association, Vidarbha LED Association, Vidarbha Light Owners Association, Vidarbha Pen & Stationers Association and Vidarbha Wine Merchants Association participated in the meeting.

Prominently present Dipen Agrawal, DilipKamdar, Tejinder Singh Renu, Jasbir Singh Arora, Arjurdas Ahuja, Ramawatar Totla, Swapnil Ahirkar, Ashish Deshmukh, Bhawanishankar Dave, Deepak Khurana, Rajesh Lakhotia, Adv. Sanjay K. Agrawal, Col (Rtd) Balbir Singh, Sanjay Dhanarajani, Prashant Ahirkar, Rajnikant Bondre, Ravinder Singh Bamrah, Sunil Dewani, Chandrakant Bhagchandani, Anand Dandekar, NavinBawankar, Vijay Talmale, Dinesh Naidu, Shyam Shendre, Sachin Inkane, Sunil Raut, Sanjay Kale, Purushottam Joshi, Uday Dhomne, Angad Arora, Arjun Arora, Deepak Gupta, Ashwin Khanzode, Kishor Battase, Shankar Malode, Mithun Mitra and others

Tejinder Singh Renu, secretary of Sangharsh Samiti concluded the meeting by giving vote of thanks to members present and print and electronic media for their kind support to the cause.