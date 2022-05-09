Sangh special training programme begins

Advertisement

More than 700 RSS swayamsevaks are participating in a special 25-day training programme which commenced on Monday at the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Maharashtra.

A Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh functionary informed that Sangh volunteers from various states in the age group of 18 to 40 years have been selected to participate in the ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg-Tritiya Varsha’ training programme.