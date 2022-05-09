Ajay Bagdi, a farmer sowing seeds for a better society

Nagpur: The city’s renowned social worker and entrepreneur, Ajay Bagdi is constantly dedicated to bringing out a change in society by working towards the empowerment of the unprivileged. He dreams of an India full of equality, justice, and dignity by eradicating poverty, inequality, and hunger from society. Being a versatile entrepreneur and businessman, he along with his wife Shilpi Bagdi aims to work in the fields of public welfare and development.
Ajay Bagdi plans to infuse technology in traditional farming and is also popularizing the concept of rooftop dining, being the owner of Chill N Grill Restaurant in Nagpur’s Sadar locality. “Internet kitchens are a way to support restaurant sales, says Ajay Bagdi. Chill N Grill has been Nagpur’s favourite party place for almost a decade.
The social activist and entrepreneur is now eyeing the IT industry. He has bought majority stakes in Zehn Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a combination of creativity and technology blended together to provide a one stop solution for all branding concerns. For Ajay Bagdi, the CEO, Zehn Solutions is the new buzz in the Digital marketing world.
This is how Ajay Bagdi is giving back to the society manifold. The farmer and philanthropist extends support to deprived farmers and their family. “Agri-tech is the future and farmers need more technology based start-up collaborations to scale newer heights,” says Ajay Bagdi. “Adapt and accept Agri fintech, it can be a great game changer in times to come,” advises the entrepreneur.