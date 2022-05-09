Ajay Bagdi, a farmer sowing seeds for a better society

Advertisement

Nagpur: The city’s renowned social worker and entrepreneur, Ajay Bagdi is constantly dedicated to bringing out a change in society by working towards the empowerment of the unprivileged. He dreams of an India full of equality, justice, and dignity by eradicating poverty, inequality, and hunger from society. Being a versatile entrepreneur and businessman, he along with his wife Shilpi Bagdi aims to work in the fields of public welfare and development.

Ajay Bagdi plans to infuse technology in traditional farming and is also popularizing the concept of rooftop dining, being the owner of Chill N Grill Restaurant in Nagpur’s Sadar locality. “Internet kitchens are a way to support restaurant sales, says Ajay Bagdi. Chill N Grill has been Nagpur’s favourite party place for almost a decade.