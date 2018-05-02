Sangeeta Sharma is a Fighter Artist… Dr S S Uttarwar

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp and Swarved Nagpur has organised online talk show of International fame artist, muralist ,painter Sangeeta Sharma form Delhi. Artist Sangeeta Sharma is form Delhi and now at Nagpur. She has shared about details about her career and has given tips about art as a career option. Dr. S S Uttarwar Director Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp was host for the event.

Concept is of Mr. Ravi Satfale Director Swarved. Topic of talk show was “ Art Sector as a Career Option and Opportunities “ Live Zoom platform. Sangeeta Sharma is nationally renowned artist was key note speaker for talk show. Majority of people from cultural field, students was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and who is also known as Voice of Mukesh in musical world of Nagpur , introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural field. Speaker share present status of art with gathering. She gave brief idea about societies expectations and cultural scenario as a whole.

Sangeeta Sharma is A graceful professional artist with 40+ year experience who possesses a sense of art , a feeling for paintings, and a creative ability to express themselves through murals. . Having good health and excellent physical stamina as well as an ability to work as performer artists and creator. Multi-skilled and able to translate those skills into creativity that expresses ideas and stories.



Her mother is the main driving force behind this artistic journey! While explaining about worship and Blessing , She explain its significance and importance. She says that hard work , patience and faith within guru and yourself are the key parameters to achieve excellence in this field. There is no shortcut in this field. Now a days , every things are instant but in those days it cant be. Total Devotion , practice are necessary on daily basis to excel in artistic world. She share her own experiences that how hard work she has done in her students phase and still doing it for betterment of excellent performance. . She appeal to participants , not to get dishearten by difficulties. Try to find opportunity in that difficulty and march ahead. She further says that Art sector can be chosen as a Career Option.



Sangeeta Sharma started her career in art at the early age. , her Mother encouraged her to take a first step in her dream, and explore herself, Sangeeta Sharma was made for ART and CREATIVITY. Since 1993 she started her art career. She has done 60 exibhitions in Delhi,Bombay, Bangalore, Hyderabad,Akola, Kolkata etc . She is the first woman to get the culture of SOLO WOMAN EXHIBITION in NAGPUR in 1990 s She s had an ACADEMY OF ARTS & CULTURE at her residence where music ,paintings & Dance were taught to all ages. She is the first woman to do huge sculptures and murals at NAGPUR RAILWAY STATION ( itwari) During lockdown Sangeeta Sharma conducted many online art classes. She was the first woman to have LITTLE KIDS FLEA MARKET where children were sellers and parents were buyers.



SANGEETA SHARMA is an artist, muralist, sculpturist, pottery designer, interior designer .She is known for experimenting with different techniques in art, canvasses, wood, metal, fibreglass and glass. Her works include fibreglass aeroplanes, painted buildings, wall paintings sculptures, furniture in DELHI,MUMBAI,NAGPUR ,lNDIA, DUBAI, BALI , and abroad. Projects in Indian railways is underway.Types of paintings. 1)HUGE canvas acrylic painting. 2) leather art canvas 3) 3D murals. 4) metallic artwork. 5) knife acrylic painting. 6) pouring resin art. 7) decoupage art 8) furniture decor paintings 9) artefacts, kids d i y 10) AIRPLANES, LIONS , ZIRAFFE, BULLS, TIGERS, SCULPTURES ART has no boundaries, it is a passion which is another form of meditation and is soul searching. All big projects concerning airport, railways, ports, schools, hospitals,hotels can be undertaken.



Organiser Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and Principal of renowned Engineering College of Nagpur, in his concluding remarks talks about the present scenario of art Sector . A renowned artist from Chandrapur Mrs. Sadhana Upganlawar was on line for event. She has shared her views with audience.

Dr Uttarwar motivate audience to choose art sector as career option. He quotes examples of various successful people who choose art as a career option. Ravi Satfale also share his own experiences with audience. Later on Question and answer session Sangeeta Sharma gave answers to the questions asked by audience. Mrs. Harshali Kherche , Vijay Puranik, , . Mr. Yoganand Bopche, Prof. Ashish Taywade , Mrs. Nalini Chauhan , Ravi Satfale, Shantanu Uttarwar , Pallavi Gadge . Sanjay Gawai , Ajay Belsare, , Asks their doubts for betterment of cultural world.

Mr. Ravi Satfale express her gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.



