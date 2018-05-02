Sana Neware shines in inter-school CBSE South Zone swimming competition at Bengaluru

Nagpur: Sana Neware excelled in inter school C.B.S.E. South Zone swimming competition organised by C.B.S.E. at Bengaluru recently. Sana who trains at District Coaching Centre Nagpur won a bronze medal in 50 metre Butter Fly (Time: 00:38.07).

She also represented her school in 100 metre & 200 metre Butter Fly. Sana also won two gold & one silver medal in inter school divisional swimming competition and has been selected to represent Nagpur at State Level inter school Swimming competition to be held at Nagpur.

She is a regular member of at District Coaching Center Nagpur swimming at NIT Pool and trains under N.I.S. Coach Yogesh Khobragade and Chetan Garge. She gave credit to her parents Nanu Neware and Sangita Neware. She also thanked Pushkar Kadam and Shubham Itankar, Avinash Pund (District Sports Officer Nagpur), Subhash Rewatkar (Deputy Director Sports & Youth Services Nagpur Division Nagpur).