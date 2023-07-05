Samta Nagar residents endure hazardous road conditions

Nagpur: Even before the monsoon has unleashed its full fury, residents of Samta Nagar in Nagpur are already grappling with the dire state of roads in the locality. The poor road conditions in the area are causing significant difficulties in transportation for the local community.

With main roads and sub-roads in a state of disrepair, accidents have become a daily occurrence, leading to injuries. The absence of a proper drainage system exacerbates the situation, causing water overflow during the rainy season and chronic drainage issues throughout the year. The residents, including children struggling to reach school and elders fearing accidents, have repeatedly voiced their concerns to local authorities. However, minimal action has been taken thus far. Immediate repairs and concretization of crucial roads have been demanded by the residents to alleviate these challenges.

The main roads and sub-roads in Samta Nagar are in an appalling condition, posing severe risks to commuters and residents alike. The roads suffer from extensive potholes, cracks, and uneven surfaces, making travel hazardous for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles. The deteriorating road conditions contribute to a high likelihood of accidents. Several incidents resulting in bodily injuries have already been reported, endangering the safety of the community.

The absence of a well-designed drainage system alongside the roads leads to water overflow during the monsoon season. Moreover, throughout the year, drainage choking issues persist, causing stagnant water and further deterioration of the roads. The poor road conditions make commuting a challenging task for residents. Four-wheelers face particular hurdles, causing delays, damage to vehicles, and inconvenience.

The residents, especially children and elders, face a constant fear of accidents and injuries due to the damaged portions of the roads. Students encounter difficulties in reaching their schools safely and on time, hindering their education and academic progress.

The bad roads impede the prompt arrival of ambulances, causing unnecessary delays in medical emergencies.The residents of Samta Nagar have consistently reported the dire state of the roads to the local authorities. To address the pressing issues and improve the living conditions of the community, the roads in the most dilapidated state should be repaired promptly to ensure safe and smooth transportation for residents. Identify key roads that experience heavy traffic and concretize them to enhance durability, ease of travel, and overall road quality.

