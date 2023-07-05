Installation of new team Rotary Club of Nagpur

The new team of Rotary Club of Nagpur for the year 2023-24 will be installed on 6th July at Hotel Centre Point at 7.30 pm.The new team to be installed, is led by Namita Sharma as President and Ragini Sahuas Hon. Secretary.

The other members of the governing Board are President Elect – Neerja Shukul, Vice President – Parag Date, Treasurer – Manisha Agarwal, Jt. Secretary – Sandeep Vaid, Sergeant At Arms – Harshit Jain, Directors – Navneet Jain, Harbakshish Singh Batra, Dr Grishma Dhingra, Harneet Singh Suri, Abhishek Goel, Ruchi Uppal, and Immediate Past President – Nilufer Rana.

This is the 79th year of Rotary Club of Nagpur and currently has a membership of more than 250 . The premier projects undertaken by the Club in the past have been – annual Surgical camps at Bhamragarh&Melghat, Walkathon & Dream Run, WaterShed Project, Project Nutrition, Career Guidance, International Youth Exchange, and a host of Community projects encompassing women’s upliftment, micro credit, blood donation, tree plantation, water management, environmental & pollution control, Civic awareness etc.

The Club under the new team plans to continue the good work being done, and in the process reach out to the underprivileged and the deprived. The focus would be to work in the areas of literacy and health, especially for the youth, who are our resource for the future. This is in line with the Rotary International theme for the year – “Create hope in the world”.

