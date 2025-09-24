Samruddhi Mahamarg becomes India’s first expressway to generate solar power

Nagpur: The Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg has added another feather to its cap by becoming the first expressway in India to generate solar power, marking a historic step in integrating renewable energy with infrastructure.

While the 701-km high-speed corridor is already known for cutting travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai and recording over 2.25 crore vehicles since its inauguration, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has now begun harnessing clean energy along its route.

In the first phase, solar projects with a combined installed capacity of 9 MW were developed at Karanja Lad (Washim district) and the Mehkar interchange (Buldhana district). Power generation has already commenced with 3 MW at Karanja Lad and 2 MW at Mehkar. The long-term plan envisages 204 MW of solar capacity across multiple interchanges along the corridor.

The initiative not only promotes sustainability but also provides MSRDC with an additional revenue stream apart from toll collection. Under a 2022 agreement with Mahasamruddhi Renewable Energy Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of MSRDC, and MSEDCL, the generated power will be sold to the State discom at a tariff of Rs 3.05 per unit. The supply is linked to the Chief Minister’s Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme (Phase I).

“This is a significant milestone in the corporation’s journey. Beyond the Samruddhi Expressway, similar solar projects are being considered at other proposed highway interchanges. Solar generation will also fetch carbon credits, strengthening MSRDC’s ability to raise funds for future infrastructure,” said Joint Managing Director Manuj Jindal.

The solar initiative was implemented under the leadership of Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Anilkumar Gaikwad, with senior officials including Chief General Manager (Environment) Narendra Toke, CFO Sridhar Machha, Chief Engineer Deepak Sonatakke, and Executive Engineers Bhushan Malkhandale, Satish Akode, and Nitin Zhadbuke playing key roles.

By integrating renewable energy into a mega transport project, the Samruddhi Mahamarg has set a precedent for expressways across India, combining speed, sustainability, and innovation.