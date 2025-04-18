Samruddhi Expressway Set to Open Fully in May

Advertisement



Nagpur: The long-anticipated final leg of the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg—from Igatpuri to Thane—is now ready. With construction completed, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has formally approached the state government to schedule an inauguration. If approved, this stretch could be opened to the public by early May, enabling seamless, non-stop travel between Nagpur and Mumbai.

The event is also expected to coincide with the launch of the southbound carriageway of the Thane Creek Bridge, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

MSRDC Managing Director Anil Gaikwad confirmed that both projects are ready for public use. “Once opened, connectivity to Navi Mumbai, Pune, and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport will improve greatly,” he said.

Seamless Nagpur-Mumbai Travel on the Horizon

The operationalization of the 76-km Igatpuri to Amane segment marks the completion of the entire 701-km Samruddhi Expressway—spanning from Nagpur to Mumbai. This fully functional corridor is set to cut travel time between the two cities from 16 hours to just 8 hours, transforming intercity connectivity across Maharashtra.

Delay in Final Segment Completion

Initially targeted for inauguration ahead of the state assembly elections, the final segment faced delays due to technical hurdles—chief among them, the construction of a critical bridge at Khardi. Additionally, work on the connecting road from Amane to Vadape was incomplete, pushing the project’s timeline further.

Although MSRDC aimed to open the stretch by February, the incomplete Vadape connector bridge delayed the inauguration further.

Remaining Bottlenecks and Traffic Diversions

As of now, the Thane–Vadape stretch remains under construction, continuing to cause traffic congestion in the area. While the Samruddhi Expressway will be fully operational, travelers heading into Mumbai may still face delays until the remaining work near Vadape is completed. MSRDC officials estimate the connector bridge will require another two months, during which vehicles will be rerouted via alternative routes to maintain traffic flow.

A Game-Changer for Maharashtra

Dubbed a “super-communication corridor,” the ₹55,000-crore expressway is a six-lane, access-controlled highway developed in 16 phases over a decade. Designed for speeds of up to 150 km/h, it includes:

33 major bridges

274 minor bridges

65 flyovers

6 tunnels (including the longest at Kasara Ghat)

Wildlife crossings across three sanctuaries

EV charging stations and solar power facilities

Spanning 10 districts—Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, Jalna, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Nashik, and Thane—the route passes through 390 villages.

Phased Rollout of the Samruddhi Mahamarg

Phase 1: Nagpur to Shirdi (520 km) – Opened in December 2022

Phase 2: Shirdi to Bharvir (~80 km) – Launched in May 2023

Phase 3: Bharvir to Igatpuri (23 km) – Inaugurated in March 2024

Phase 4: Igatpuri to Amane (76 km) – Now complete and ready for launch

The expressway, a flagship vision of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has been progressively inaugurated under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MSRDC Minister Dada Bhuse.

According to sources, the state government may invite the Prime Minister to inaugurate this final segment during his scheduled visit to Mumbai on May 1 for the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit at Bandra Kurla Complex.

