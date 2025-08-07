Samarth Nagari, Nagpur: Elderly Couple Attempts Suicide Due to Illness and Loneliness; Husband Dies, Wife Critical

Advertisement



Nagpur: A tragic incident unfolded in the Samarth Nagari area under the jurisdiction of Sonegaon Police Station, where an elderly couple allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison due to prolonged illness and loneliness. The 80-year-old husband, Dr. Gangadhar Balaji Harne, a homeopathy doctor, passed away, while his 70-year-old wife, Nirmala Harne, is in critical condition and currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The incident occurred at Plot No. 104 in Samarth Nagari. Dr. Harne had been suffering from serious stomach and dental ailments for several months. Despite ongoing medical treatment, he reportedly found no relief. Overwhelmed by illness and isolation, the couple consumed poison on Wednesday morning.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene in which Dr. Harne clearly stated that no one should be held responsible for their decision. The couple has two children – a son who works at a steel plant in Jharkhand and a daughter who is married and employed as a teacher at a private school. With both children living away, the elderly couple was staying alone.

Neighbors alerted the daughter and the police after discovering the incident. The daughter rushed home and took her parents to a nearby private hospital. However, Dr. Harne was declared dead on arrival, while Nirmala Harne remains in a critical state.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. The heartbreaking case raises serious concerns about the mental health and social support systems for elderly individuals living alone.