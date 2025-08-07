Cyber Shiksha Session Held in Nagpur to Empower Students Against Cyber Crimes

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a commendable initiative aimed at promoting digital safety among school children, a Cyber Awareness Session was successfully conducted at Vidya Sadhana School, Nagpur under the banner of “Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha”. The event was organized and led by students of Dharampeth M.P. Deo Memorial Science College, with support and guidance from the college principal, Mr. Akhilesh Peshwe.

The session featured an insightful and engaging presentation by college students Kanak Shukla and Kiya Gajbhiye, who addressed a gathering of students from Standards 8 to 10.

Key Highlights of the Cyber Awareness Session:

Introduction to Cyber Crime and its impact

and its impact Explanation of common online frauds including OTP scams, fake UPI interfaces, and job/gift offer frauds

including OTP scams, fake UPI interfaces, and job/gift offer frauds Guidelines for safe use of social media and mobile apps

and mobile apps Warnings against clicking unknown links or downloading malicious apps

or downloading malicious apps Instructions on how and where to file cyber crime complaints

The interactive format of the session encouraged active participation, with students enthusiastically asking questions and sharing their personal experiences related to online safety.

Mrs. Pranali Saretkar, Principal of Vidya Sadhana School, appreciated the initiative and praised the students for their effort and clarity in delivering such an important topic. She emphasized the critical need for cyber education among school students in today’s digitally connected world.

This awareness drive marks a meaningful stride towards building a Cyber Safe India.



