Salman Khan unveils first poster of ‘Tiger 3’, confirms Diwali release

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday shared the first poster of Tiger 3, the fifth chapter of Yash Raj Film’s spy universe.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Khan and Katrina Kaif return as spy agents — Tiger and Zoya.

The movie, which follows Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), will make its debut in theatres on Diwali in November in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf,” Salman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with the official poster.

The ‘YRF Spy Universe’, conceptualised by Chopra, brings three franchises headlined by leading stars — Salman’s “Tiger” movies, Shah Rukh’s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s War — under one umbrella.

The studio’s recent blockbuster Pathaan marked the beginning of the cinematic universe with a cameo by Salman as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger.

