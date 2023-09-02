Fugitive accused Sontu Jain sends letter to Nagpur CP clarifying various aspects?

Nagpur: In what could be termed as a significant development in the multi-crore online gaming fraud, the fugitive accused Anant Jain, also known as Sontu Jain, has purportedly sent a letter to Nagpur’s Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar. While the authenticity of the letter remains unverified, Commissioner Kumar has indicated that he has not checked the “said mail”.

The letter, reportedly sent by Anant Jain, seeks to clarify various aspects of the case, although Nagpur Today cannot confirm the legitimacy of the communication at this time. It is crucial to exercise caution when interpreting the contents of the letter until its authenticity is established through a proper verification process.

When contacted by Nagpur Today for a response regarding the alleged letter, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar clarified that he had not examined the “said mail.” His statement underscores the need for a thorough investigation and validation of the letter’s origin and contents before drawing any conclusions.

In his purported mail to the CP which has been sent to Nagpur Today also, Anant Jain said, “In a First Information Report dated 21/07/2023, bearing Crime No. 67/2023, I have been arrayed as a principal accused. The fact that I am not in the country is well within your knowledge by reason of the same being intimated to the court of Sessions during the course of hearing of my anticipatory bail application,” Jain stated.

He further said, “I have been constantly informed and I could also access the publications appearing in the local newspapers inter alia projecting me as a fugitive, an associate of a underworld don, an online gaming fraudster and being projected as mastermind of some alleged gaming online fraud. It is really unfortunate that though I have been nothing but a humbly businessman from a small town, my image is being tarnished with the aforesaid adjectives being clamped on me in the local media, electronic media and social media”.

“I have no association/connection with any gang, operatives or even the person with whom my name is now being associated. It is because of this projection that I am under an immense fear of improper treatment at the hands of my own people. It is post my travelling abroad that the investigation had commenced in the alleged online gaming fraud. I had every right to protect my liberty and because of which I had initially attempted to obtain my anticipatory bail, with a statement specifically made on my behalf during the course of hearing that I am absolutely willing to cooperate with the investigating agency and will disclose everything which is within my knowledge. It was also informed to the Court that I shall remain present with the investigating agency from morning to evening for whatever period of time the court may direct. However, unfortunately, my attempt remained unsuccessful,” Jain clarified.

Jain further pointed out that it is not that he is deliberately keeping himself away or is hiding/absconding. “I am not a hardened criminal who would remain unaffected because of the ongoing parallel media projections against me. As I said, I belong to a humble family with two small children and no other elder member to take care of. It is a normal human conduct for me to get affected because of my name being dragged into something which I have not done. Please note that I am even today willing to cooperate and assist the investigating agency to whatever extent I can. It is my earnest request, please do not tarnish me and my family’s image by associating our names with someone with whom we actually have no connection. I have some business work because of which it would not be possible for me to return for at least a month and a half. However, to assist your investigation, I am willing to respond to any of your questionnaires that can be exchanged on this personal email address,” Jain said in his alleged letter to the Commissioner of Police.

“I completely understand your anxiety, however, fairness to the accused is always considered to be an integral part of a fair investigation and you being a senior investigating officer, would in my humble understanding, would surely give me a fair opportunity. Before I conclude, I want to inform you that I have not done any fraud with the complainant, nor have I anytime threatened him on any count as claimed by him in his First Information Report. I am nobody, however, to my basic understanding, the presence of cash worth Rs. 77 crore utilised only for playing games online creates serious doubt about the trustworthiness of the report. Though I am in the process of responding to the notices received from the Income Tax Department, I am also advised to make a formal complaint regarding this claim of being armed with cash of Rs. 77 crore by the complainant,” Jain said.

