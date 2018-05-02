‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors

Nagpur: City based musician duo, Mohit-Sayam has recently collaborated with renowned Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari for a song dedicated to Corona Warriors. The song, ‘Salaam Hai’, written by Mohit-Sayam, who now work in Mumbai, and has been sung by Ankit Tiwari expected to be released in the first week of May on YouTube and other social media and streaming platforms.

Speaking about the ambitious project, Mohit said, “Our song ‘Salaam Hai’ is dedicated to doctors, police personnel, government officials and all others, who are working tirelessly to protect and to help citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Mohit added, “Sayam and I composed and wrote the entire song over video calls.

Later, Ankit sir recorded the song at his home studio and sent the files to me and I produced it at my home studio. After completion, the files were mailed to our mix engineer for mixing.

Produced by: Pinnacle Celebrity Managment & Samuel Timothy.