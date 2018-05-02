Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 1st, 2020
    Happening Nagpur | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors

    Nagpur: City based musician duo, Mohit-Sayam has recently collaborated with renowned Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari for a song dedicated to Corona Warriors. The song, ‘Salaam Hai’, written by Mohit-Sayam, who now work in Mumbai, and has been sung by Ankit Tiwari expected to be released in the first week of May on YouTube and other social media and streaming platforms.

    Speaking about the ambitious project, Mohit said, “Our song ‘Salaam Hai’ is dedicated to doctors, police personnel, government officials and all others, who are working tirelessly to protect and to help citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Mohit added, “Sayam and I composed and wrote the entire song over video calls.

    Later, Ankit sir recorded the song at his home studio and sent the files to me and I produced it at my home studio. After completion, the files were mailed to our mix engineer for mixing.

    Produced by: Pinnacle Celebrity Managment & Samuel Timothy.


    Happening Nagpur
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Maharashtra News
    कारखाने सुरू झाल्याने बुटीबोरीवासी कोरोनाच्या सावटाखाली
    कारखाने सुरू झाल्याने बुटीबोरीवासी कोरोनाच्या सावटाखाली
    पालकमंत्री ना.विजय वडेट्टीवार च्या वतीने कामठी च्या गरजू लोकांसाठी एक हजार धान्य किट ची मदत
    पालकमंत्री ना.विजय वडेट्टीवार च्या वतीने कामठी च्या गरजू लोकांसाठी एक हजार धान्य किट ची मदत
    Hindi News
    ऐडु फ़र्स्ट ,हिन्द मज़दूर के संयुक्त तत्वाधान से मनाया गया मज़दूर दिवस
    ऐडु फ़र्स्ट ,हिन्द मज़दूर के संयुक्त तत्वाधान से मनाया गया मज़दूर दिवस
    1200 कामगारों को लेकर हैदराबाद से रांची के लिए खुली ट्रेन
    1200 कामगारों को लेकर हैदराबाद से रांची के लिए खुली ट्रेन
    Trending News
    Maha’s 1st COVID patient on plasma therapy dies
    Maha’s 1st COVID patient on plasma therapy dies
    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive
    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive
    Featured News
    Maharashtra Day today, know its significance and how it gained statehood
    Maharashtra Day today, know its significance and how it gained statehood
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Trending In Nagpur
    Lockdown in Maharashtra to be lifted zone-wise: Uddhav
    Lockdown in Maharashtra to be lifted zone-wise: Uddhav
    कारखाने सुरू झाल्याने बुटीबोरीवासी कोरोनाच्या सावटाखाली
    कारखाने सुरू झाल्याने बुटीबोरीवासी कोरोनाच्या सावटाखाली
    Running of first migrant labourers special train by SCR
    Running of first migrant labourers special train by SCR
    “Aanewala pal Janewala hai “ A Online musical concert on fb by Sejal Entertainment.
    “Aanewala pal Janewala hai “ A Online musical concert on fb by Sejal Entertainment.
    राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी जयंती, अन्नसुरक्षा दिनानिमित्त गरजुना अन्नधान्य वाटप
    राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी जयंती, अन्नसुरक्षा दिनानिमित्त गरजुना अन्नधान्य वाटप
    Nagpur central prison locked down to halt COVID-19 spread
    Nagpur central prison locked down to halt COVID-19 spread
    कोरोना प्रादुर्भाव टाळण्यासाठी नागपूर कारागृह सुद्धा लॉकडाऊन- गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख
    कोरोना प्रादुर्भाव टाळण्यासाठी नागपूर कारागृह सुद्धा लॉकडाऊन- गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख
    भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ ने खामला में गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ ने खामला में गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    नागपुरातील पहिले ‘कम्युनिटी मार्केट’ सुरू
    नागपुरातील पहिले ‘कम्युनिटी मार्केट’ सुरू
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145