    Saint Gadgebaba Birth Anniversary celebrated

    Renown social reformer and fondly known as Saint Gadgebaba’s anniversary was celebrated with much fervour at Dadadham near Ravinagar recently. While speaking on this occasion founder of Dadadham Narendra Dada emphasis on work done by saints for the upliftment of society. Saint Gadgebaba has always work for betterment of society.

    In todays modern era it is very difficult to find saints like him. He not only taught importance of cleanliness, he has also stressed on inner values which is very important to maintain the communal harmony in society. Narendra Dada urged everyone to adopt teachings of Gadgebaba.

    Prayer was organised on this occasion. During the programme Arun Sharma, Ramadhar Verma, Pratyush Dube, Advocate Chetan Sawalkar, Shashank Mishra, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjay Trivedi, Sanjay Shinde and many women dignitaries were present.

