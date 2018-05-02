    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 27th, 2021

    Safelkar, Hate bros and others killed Manish Shrivas

    Nagpur: In yet another breakthrough in the series of undetected murders, the Nagpur Crime Branch has pulled down the curtain on nine-year-old Manish Shrivas disappearing mystery. Shirvas was brutally murdered using sharp-edged weapons by accused Ranjeet Safelkar, Sharad alias Kalu Hate, Bharat Hate, Ishaque Maste, Chhotu Bagde and their accomplices in the fields near Pawangaon (Dhargaon) on March 4, 2012, informed Commissioner of Police (CP), Amitesh Kumar addressing the press conference on Saturday. The accused later chopped the body in small pieces and dumped it in the nearby forest area, added Kumar.

    Shrivas, himself named in two murder cases, had been untraceable since 2011 after he left his residence at Gaddigodam at the instance of Maste and Bagde. Prior to leaving home, Shrivas had told his mother that he was being summoned by the two, also his partners in real estate business. Later, the accused took him to Pawangaon where they killed him with the help of Safelkar and Hate brothers.

    However, Shrivas never returned home and his whereabouts too were not known. Later, on March 13, 2012 accused Maste and Bagde told Shrivas family that he has been living somewhere at undisclosed place. Complainant Savitri Shrivas and other family members did not bother to find him.

    However, four-years later, Savitri and other family members came to know that Ishaque Maste, Chhotu Bagde and their accomplices allegedly kidnapped Manish and did something horrible to him, most probably murdered him. Following which a case was registered at Pachpaoli Police Station.

    Recently, Nagpur Crime Branch officials had nabbed absconding Hate brothers from Ajmer in the connection with Eknath Nimgade murder case. During the interrogation the duo had reportedly confessed their roles behind Shrivas murder.

    According to sources, Shrivas got contract to kill Safelkar. Sensing the danger from him, Safelkar decided to eliminate him with the help of Hate brothers and other companions.

    It is pertinent to mention that CP Amitesh Kumar has ordered fresh investigations into undetected murder cases reported in the past 10 years.

    Following crucial breakthrough in the Eknath Nimgade murder case, the Crime Branch offical led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Additional CP (Crime) Sunil Phulari and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gajanan Rajmane has solved the plot of second murder within fortnight!


