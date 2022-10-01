Safaris begin from Oct 1 as wildlife parks around Nagpur open after monsoon

Nagpur Today

In view of tourism routes favourable for Safari and the local situation of rainfall, the Safaris from Sillari, Deolapar and Chorbauli gates of PTR, Bordharan Gate of BTR and Karhandla and Paoni gates of UPKWS will be available up to October 15 on offline basis for tourists. No change has been for the number of Gypsies allowed from these gates, the reports stated.

While Tadoba core and its 14 gates in the buffer zone will be opened, Navegaon-Nagzira, Pench and Bor tiger reserves and Umred-Karhandla sanctuary will remain open with curtailed routes as roads have been damaged due to heavy rains till recently.

According to reports and Pench Field Director A Sreelakshmi, tourism will be available offline from Sillari, Khursapaar, Chorbahuli gates in Pench, and Bordharan in Bor. The Adegaon gate in Bor will remain closed till the dam water recedes. From Sillari, a 26 km route will be available while it will be 22 km from Khursapaar and 30 km from Chorbahuli. Similarly, from Karhandla gate 31 km route is available and 19 km from Paoni. The Gothangaon gate will remain closed till further orders. From October 16, online bookings can be done from www.mahaecotourism.gov.in.

For TATR Safari, all the routes from popular Mohurli, Kolara, Navegaon, Zari, Pangdi, and Khatoda will be available. There is some issue of rainwater on Telia side.Canter safari, both online and offline, will be closed completely till further orders.

Meanwhile, rains have also damaged roads in Navegaon-Nagzira curtailing safari routes. The closure of Umred-Karhandla’s Gothangaon gate has come in as a big disappointment for tourists. Due to regular sightings of tigress Fairy and her five cubs, over 14,500 tourists visited Gothangaon gate alone last season till June 30, which is more than double the number of tourists (5,600) visiting Bor reserve,” said a regular visitor to the sanctuary.

