Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours

Nagpur: In Continuation with Part 1 of our Story … Speaking to Nagpur Today, Joint Commissioner, Ravindra Kadam tells his secret that hygiene and healthy diet are the two touchstones he and his family had adopted to battle with Covid-19.

DCP Cyber, Shweta Khedekar, says as parents it’s indeed a tough time for all officials out there!

“Owing to this epidemic, all the officials are working for long shifts. This has hardly left few hours for family. Then, when we reach home our children try to welcome us with a warm hug. However, we as a parent facing trouble sending them away!,” says the DCP and urged citizens not to fuel any rumors as it again add obstacles in front of cops and disrupt the peace in the society.

For my son, perhaps, knowing that his father is not accessible physically is the worst feeling, says DCP Zone I, Vivek Masal.”From checking nakabandi points to carry out a route march to aware citizens, the Nagpur Police have been working with their heart and soul during this battle against the global epidemic. In the process we also have to keep ourself motivated and that can’t be achieved without family support,” said the DCP.

For DCP Zone, III, Nirmala Devi, things were a lot messier at start when her daughter couldn’t understand why her mother is pushing her away after a long day at work. However, now her four-year-old along with her father stay up to welcome her mother.”At start the hardest part for me was not being able to interact with my daughter. She used to feel troubled by my behavior. Though, my husband made her understand it took a while to resolve the situation at home and now they both stay up to welcome me at home,’ says Nirmala Devi and added, “From government officials to medical professionals, all are struggling to come to terms with the personal cost.”

DCP Headquarters and Traffic, Vikram Sali says his wife has been ensuring every possible preventive and precautionary measures to control the novel Corona Virus at home. She assists me in every possible away to make sure that I’m safe!

– Shubham Nagdeve