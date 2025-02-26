Sacking of FDCM Gorewada Zoo Ltd Project Manager Arjun Tyagi demanded over alleged illegal recruitment

Nagpur: In a significant development, demands for the immediate termination of Arjun Tyagi, Project Manager at FDCM Gorewada Zoo Ltd, have surfaced over allegations of illegal recruitment. It is alleged that Tyagi was unlawfully appointed as a permanent State Government employee without following the due recruitment process.

The allegations stem from an RTI response provided by FDCM Gorewada Zoo Ltd. Ajay Meshram, a resident of Shivaji Ward, Sakoli, district Bhandara, has accused the authorities of multiple irregularities and has written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Forests, Government of Maharashtra, seeking immediate action against Tyagi.

Allegations and documentary evidence

Meshram’s complaint references several documents supporting the claims of irregularities in Tyagi’s recruitment, including:

• A reply from FDCM Gorewada Zoo Ltd under the RTI Act.

• A recruitment letter issued by MD FEGZ Pvt Ltd, allegedly posted only on the notice board.

• A copy of page 19 from the JV agreement between Essel World Tourism Infra Pvt Ltd and FDCM Ltd, which originally bore Tyagi’s signature as a witness, indicating his prior employment at Essel World.

• Tyagi’s appointment order issued by MD FEGZ Pvt Ltd dated July 18, 2019.

• An office order from FDCM Gorewada Zoo Ltd confirming certain employees as permanent dated April 20, 2023.

• Multiple complaint letters to various authorities, including the Forest Secretary.

Despite repeated complaints about the alleged illegal recruitment of five employees, including Tyagi, neither the Managing Director (MD) of FDCM Ltd nor the CEO of FGZ Ltd has provided a satisfactory response. RTI documents indicate that the Additional Chief Secretary’s office had issued inquiries to MD FDCM Ltd regarding the matter, but no concrete action has been taken.

Key findings of the complaint

1. Prior Employment at Essel World:

o RTI responses indicate that Tyagi was an employee of Essel World at the time of signing the JV agreement on September 6, 2018. His signature as a witness on the agreement contradicts claims of his independent recruitment.

2.Irregular Recruitment Process:

* The recruitment letter issued by MD FEGZ Pvt Ltd was reportedly only displayed on a notice board without any public announcement or advertisement.

* No records exist of other candidates appearing for interviews or an official recruitment procedure, raising concerns about a lack of fair competition.

3. Allegations of favouritism:

* Tyagi is allegedly related to R.P. Tyagi, a key signatory of Essel World Tourism Infra Pvt Ltd.

* There was pressure from R.P. Tyagi on MD FEGZ Pvt Ltd to appoint Arjun Tyagi as Project Manager.

4. Contractual to Permanent Transition:

* Tyagi’s appointment order stated that he would serve on a contractual basis for two years.

* Despite the contractual nature of his job, an office order later confirmed him as a permanent employee, raising questions about the legitimacy of this transition.

5. Lack of Transparency and Accountability:

* The MD of FDCM Ltd has not provided clear answers regarding how Tyagi’s recruitment was regularized without a competitive selection process.

* The complaint alleges that despite substantial evidence pointing to recruitment irregularities, authorities have remained silent on taking corrective action.

The complainant has put forward the following demands:

• Immediate termination of Arjun Tyagi due to the alleged illegal nature of his recruitment.

• A written explanation from the Managing Director of FDCM Ltd clarifying how Tyagi was made permanent despite the questionable recruitment process.

• A transparent and competitive recruitment process to replace the allegedly illegally recruited staff.

• Accountability from officials involved in the recruitment process.

Should the authorities fail to act, the 160 contract staff at FGZ Ltd have indicated they may escalate their demands through further protests and legal action.

The controversy surrounding FDCM Gorewada Zoo Ltd’s recruitment practices raises significant concerns about transparency and governance in state-affiliated institutions. The response from authorities remains to be seen.

Meshram has forwarded copies of his letter to Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Maharashtra State, Forests Minister, Maharashtra State, Cabinet Secretary, Government of India, Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, Managing Director, FDCM Ltd Nagpur. (For necessary action as a Board member of FGZ Ltd) and other high ranking officials.