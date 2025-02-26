CBSE Class 10 Board exams twice a year from 2026

As per the media reports, the first phase of the Class X Board exams will be held from February 17 to March 6, 2026, and the second phase will be held from May 5 to May 20, 2026

Nagpur/New Delhi: Students taking the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X Board exams will be able to select between two exam sessions beginning in 2026: One in February 2026 and another in May 2026. Additionally, candidates will have the choice to take both tests if they so choose. Furthermore, if students are already happy with their results from the first exam and the particular course or subjects they took in the first attempt, they will be permitted to avoid it in the second attempt.

The CBSE authorized the draft of guidelines for the implementation of the twice-yearly board exam system on Tuesday. Stakeholders have until March 9 to offer comments and ideas on these proposed standards, which are now up for public review. The final policy will be decided upon and formally put into effect based on the inputs submitted.

As per the media reports, the first phase of the Class X Board exams will be held from February 17 to March 6, 2026, and the second phase will be held from May 5 to May 20, 2026. Both tests will adhere to the current comprehensive curriculum and required readings. Students will have the same examination centres for both editions.

CBSE Board examination fees

The CBSE has made the decision to raise the examination fees, which would be collected at the time of application submission for both attempts.

The List of Candidates (LOC) will be finalized in September of the previous year in accordance with the recently suggested norms. This indicates that the list for the exam in February 2026 will be finalized by September 2025. If a candidate was not on the September 2025 list, they will not be permitted to register for the May 2026 exam.

Additionally, CBSE has declared that candidates would not be allowed to switch subjects once the LOC is finalized. However, the choice of subjects is somewhat flexible. A candidate can change their subject selections by choosing a different subject for the second exam (May) and skipping a subject in the first exam (February–March). If a candidate decides to retake the exam after finishing all the subjects in the first one, they will have to take the same courses again.

No separate supplementary exams

The Board has made it clear that this system will not be used for separate supplemental exams. Rather, for individuals who want to raise their results, the second session of the Board exam (May 2026) will be used as a supplemental exam. Special examinations will not be allowed under any circumstances.

The Board has determined that internal and practical assessments would only be carried out once every academic year. After the initial exam is finished in February or March, no additional certificates will be given out.

CBSE Board new subject grouping system

CBSE has introduced a new subject grouping system that divides subjects into seven categories:

• Language 1

• Language 2

• Elective 1

• Elective 2

• Elective 3

• Regional and Foreign Languages

• Remaining Subjects

This structured approach allows students to select subjects wisely based on their strengths and interests while ensuring clarity in the examination process.

In-line with New Education Policy

The decision to administer the Class X Board exams twice a year is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s guidelines, which called for a reduction in the “high-stakes” aspect of board exams. To make this possible, students can now take board exams twice in one academic year.

The mark sheet and final passing certificate won’t be released until after the May exam. The best of the two scores for each subject, as well as the marks earned in both exam sessions (if the candidate took both), will be included in this document.

By giving students this freedom, CBSE hopes to lessen anxiety and tension while giving them numerous chances to get the greatest grades possible.

