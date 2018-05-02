Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Sachin Pilot’s demands met, Congress sacks Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande

    Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pandey has been replaced with veteran Congressman Ajay Maken as the party’s top functionary in the state. An order in this regard was signed into effect by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday.

    The order further said, “The party wholeheartedly appreciates the contribution of Shri Avinash Pandey.” Going further, the Congress has also formed a three-member committee to “oversee and follow up the smooth resolution of recent issues in Rajasthan”.

    The members of this committee are Ahmed Patel (Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat), Ajay Maken (General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan) and KC Venugopal (Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan). The removal of Avinash Pandey as general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan and the formation of a committee to address the grievances of legislators were the primary demands made to the Congress leadership by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

    Almost a month after he left Jaipur for a resort in Haryana’s Manesar along with 18 other Congress MLAs, Sachin Pilot was removed from his post as Deputy CM and chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC). Govind Singh Dotasra was appointed the RPCC chief soon after the RPCC was dissolved by Avinash Pandey on July 15. Pilot and his faction reunited with the party after he presented his demands before interim party president Sonia Gandhi and the top leadership.

    Congress legislators loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot voted as one to defeat the no-confidence motion introduced by the BJP in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on August 14. The remaining session of the state Assembly stands adjourned till August 21.

