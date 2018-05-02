    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Sabarimala reopens for devotees after 6 months

    The famed Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened to devotees on Saturday morning after remaining closed for over six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a few worshippers wearing masks and carrying COVID-19 negative certificate offering prayers.

    The temple, which opened for the monthly puja on Friday evening, will allow pilgrims to offer prayers till October 21.

    Rapid antigen tests are being conducted at Nilackal for those not carrying a negative test report for COVID-19.

    This is the first time since March 25, when a nationwide lockdown came into force, that pilgrims are being allowed to offer prayers at the hill shrine, which opened at 5 am, sources in the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the temple, said.

    As many as 246 people have booked through the virtual queue system for darshan on Saturday. Each day only 250 people will be allowed inside the temple.

    The usual rush of devotees was missing this time.

    Though the temple opened on Friday evening for the monthly puja, entry of devotees was allowed only from Saturday, the first day of ‘Thulam’ (malayalam month).

    Only those between 10-60 years, having a medical certificate stating that they were fit to trek the holy hill, are being allowed to offer prayers.

    Due to the pandemic, the pilgrims will not be allowed to stay at Sannidhanam, Nilackkal or Pamba.



