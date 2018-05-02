Bogus customer steals Rs 2.90 lakh jewellery in Pachpaoli

Nagpur: Posing as a genuine customer, a miscreant decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 2.90 lakh from a jewellery shop in Pachpaoli police area on Friday. Cops are searching for the accused.

Around 10 am on Friday, the unidentified conman entered Girnar Jewellery at Kamal Square, Pachpaoli, posing as a customer. The trickster asked the shop owner Pradeep Nemichand Kothari (52) to show jewellery items. However, after some time, the miscreant, aged 45, left the shop without seeing the ornaments. Sensing a foul play, Pradeep checked gold ornaments and came to know that jewellery worth Rs 2.90 lakh was stolen by the bogus customer.

Pachpaoli police constable Aniruddha Meshram, based on complaint of Pradeep Kothari, a resident of Mahal, booked the accused under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code and is searching for him.





