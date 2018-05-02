Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series : Meenal Natu

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Meenal Natu , Renowned Classical Singer from Kota Mumbai on topic “ Challenges for Classical Singers in Covid 19 and Remedies “ Live on Zoom platform. Meenal Natu Internationally renowned Classical Singer Mumbai was key note speaker for webinar.

Majority of people from cultural field, students was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and who is also known as Voice of Mohd Rafi in musical world of Ngpur , introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural field. Speaker share present status of Classical singing with gathering. She gave brief idea about societies expectations and cultural scenario as a whole.

Meenal Natu A disciple of Dr.Mrs Usha Parkhi, Ganasaraswati Kishori Amonkar, Smt. Vijaya Jadhav Gathlewar and Pandit Ramesh Rajhans, Meenal Natu has been pursuing Hindustani Classical Music since the last 20 years. Blessed with a melodious and deep soulful voice, she has been performing classical as well as semi classical and devotional compositions with equal intensity. With the blessings of her Gurus, and an inborn affinity towards music she loves to develop and nurture new talents in the diverse field of Indian Classical Vocal Music. In addition to this, she holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science (Microbiology) along with a Bachelors and a Master’s degree in Arts (Hindustani Classical Vocals). She has also recomposed music for a marathi drama called ‘Jadu Teri Nazar’, and has worked as an Assistant Director under Shri Sadanand Dalvi for a Marathi movie named ‘Pani Bani’. Meenal has also composed a meditational devotional song for the mahanubhavi panth.

While explaining about worship and Blessings in Classical singing , She presents a Bandish to explain its significance and importance. She says that hard work , patience and faith within guru and yourself are the key parameters to achieve excellence in this field. There is no shortcut in this field. Now a days , every things are instant but Classical singing cant be. Total Devotion , practice are necessary on daily basis to excel in classical singing..

She share her own experiences that how hard work she has done in her students phase and still doing it for betterment of Classical singing. She appeal to participants , not to get dishearten by difficulties. Try to find opportunity in that difficulty and march ahead. She presents a sweet song during her lucid delivery. Very nicely she explain audience about singing as a worship , role of singing in peace of mind and healthy life..

She further says that , Covid 19 has taught us effective use of Online avenues .And people starts exploring it from their end. She further quotes that no one can make you a perfect classical singer, unless you yourself is convinced for it. She further quotes that one must be optimistic toward life and should think positive for his her future. She quotes various live examples to support her saying that how individually each one can find peace and satisfaction in life by passionate working. . . Students of classical singing school was online in majority to listen views expressed by Meenal Natu. .

She has performed in music concerts all over India as well as abroad. Some of which are listed below • Swaranjali, Bangkok • Raza Foundation, New Delhi • Murchanna festival, Delhi • Aarambh, New Delhi • Prachin Kala Kendra, Chandigarh • Pandit Kishan Maharaj Smruti Samaroha, Varanasi • Ras Banaras, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi • Ambabai Mandir, Miraj • Ustad Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan, Jugalbandi Festival, Mumbai • Megh Utsav, Mumbai • Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, Mumbai • Jaipur Kuwar Shyam Gharana Sangeet Sammelan, Mumbai • Ramsheth Thakur Sangeet Sabha, Navi Mumbai • Mudra, Nagpur • Gajanan Mandir Festival, Nagpur • Swachanda, Amravati • Swarasakshi, Aurangabad

Organiser Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and Principal of renowned Engineering College of Nagpur, in his concluding remarks talks about the present scenario of classical singing in city. There are some classes for learning classical singing where students are getting training of it. He says that more thrust must be given on classical singing sector to give boost to it. He further says that society should respect and pay to classical singers at par with professional singers. Its our duty as a whole to boost classical singing among todays young generation. We Have to prepare Knasen in coming days to give boost to classical singing. He share about the difficulties faced by artists because of lock down. Sa Re Ga Ma gp is extending help to all needy people.

Later on Question and answer session Meenal Natu gave answers to the questions asked by audience. Vivek Joshi, Mrs. Harshali Kherche , Vijay Puranik, , . Mr. Yoganand Bopche, Prof. Ashish Taywade , Mrs. Nalini Chauhan , Ravi Satfale, Shantanu Uttarwar , Shivkumar Awze, Sanjay Gawai , Asks their doubts for betterment of cultural world.

Dr. Varsha Uttarwar express her gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.