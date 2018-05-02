Sa Re Ga Ma ,has arranged Webinar of Mrunal Limaye

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Mrunal Limaye , Renowned Kathak Dancer from Nagpur on topic “ Classical Dance Sector as a Career Option, Opportunities and Threats. “ Live on Zoom platform. Mrunal Limaye nationally renowned Kathak Dancer from Nagpur was key note speaker for webinar.

Majority of people from cultural field, students was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and who is also known as Voice of Mohd Rafi in musical world of Nagpur , introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural field. Speaker share present status Classical Dance with gathering. She gave brief idea about societies expectations and cultural scenario as a whole.

Mrunal Limaye a young kathak performer and teacher is being devotionally attached to this fiend of classical dance art form -kathak! Mrunal has started her dancing journey at the age of six and still never ending ,her mother is the main driving force behind this artistic journey!

While explaining about worship and Blessing , She explain its significance and importance. She says that hard work , patience and faith within guru and yourself are the key parameters to achieve excellence in this field.

There is no shortcut in this field. Now a days , every things are instant but dance performance cant be.

Total Devotion , practice are necessary on daily basis to excel in classical performance. She share her own experiences that how hard work she has done in her students phase and still doing it for betterment of excellent performance. . She appeal to participants , not to get dishearten by difficulties. Try to find opportunity in that difficulty and march ahead. She further says that Classical Dance sector can be chosen as a Career

Option.

Starting her first class at pandit Mukherjee sir she completed her grooming in kathak from smt Lalitaji Hardas& late dr.sadhanatai nafde(founder of NirzarKala Kendra)she is fortunate to have learnt under the tutelage of wonderful teachers.She is a nrityavisharadand nrityaalankarfrom. AkhilBhartiyagandharvamahavidyalamandal,Miraj.

Performing arts is incomplete without experiencing & experimenting new things & so she is always in touch with current workshops nearby ..She attended workshops conducted by

•Pt.birjumaharajji& Saswatididi

•(Pune,Mumbai ,Rajnandgaon)

•SmtManjirideo& ranjanaphadkeji@ Jalgaon

•Pt.rajendraganganiji@ nagpurand Pune

•Respected Shamatai Bhateetc ..

she has performed at “ Yuvasangeetnrityamahotsavasponsored by SCZCC held @ Bengluru-2008

•choreographed various classical folk and semi classical performance @ school Level

•performed at vidarbhachahunkar& rajimlochanfestival.

•She is a registered examiner appointed by gandharvamahavidyalayamandalMiraj

. she was selected as an cultural ambassador of India through rotary international’s “ group study exchange program where she visited Sweden & performed at various centresof rotary foundation.!

•she is currently acting as a director/instructor at “ shreekrupakathakschool of dance ,BhaginiMandal,Nagpur!

•Mrunal is imparting training to young students and thus helping to keep the age old tradition alive and flow