Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group: Webinar of Dr. Manoj Salpekar

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Dr. Manoj Salpekar on topic “ Open Your Doors for Happiness , An appeal .”

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp organized a Webinar on ” Open Your Doors for Happiness , An appeal ” live on Zoom Platform. Dr. Manoj Salpekar renowned Motivational Speaker and trainer was resource person for webinar. Majority of people from cultural field was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural activities of Nagpur. Speaker share all legendary figures of cultural world with gathering. He gave brief idea about cultural scenario of Nagpur and activities which took place before and after lockdown.

While explaining about happiness speaker says that its up to us that how we look towards any thing happen with us. Happiness is within our control. Lock Down announced and all Musical activities comes to stand still. Uncertainty is about time period of Lock down and its extension. Nagpurs Musical auditoriums gets closed and all people associated with stage activity comes in critical situation.. Covid 19 has taught us effective use of Online avenues .And people starts exploring it from their end. And live shows gets organized and now a days doing well.

He further quotes that no one can make you happy unless you yourself is convinced for it. He further quotes that one must be optimistic toward life and should think positive for happenings.

He further says that you should avoid company of that people who spreads negativity around you. First introspect yourselves , who you are.

He quotes various live examples to support his saying that how individually each one can find peace and satisfaction in life by changing his/ her thought process. Dr. Salpekar is recipient of many credentials and awards for his out standing performance in various functions. He conducts awareness training programs , Psychometric testing and workshops on soft skills.

Organiser Dr. Uttarwar in his concluding remarks says that , Coming days are more critical…. Till the end of this year there is no scope for shows in halls. We all has to take care for our people whose bread depends on it. While speaking about safety he says that Some organizer are not taking proper care during organizing and presentation of shows. They should take proper care.. After all our health is more important rather than any thing. So be careful. Your mistakes may spoil life of any XYZ. He asks to follow all instructions issued by Govt for your as well as participants safety. While sharing future plans he says that We will submit Representation with State Govt for financial assistance to artists of our musical world.

Later on Question and answer session takes place where Dr. Manoj Salpekar gave answers to the questions asked by audience. At the same time Mr. Prashant Sahare, Sanjivany Buty, Dr. Sheela Kulkarni, Mrs. Harshali Kherche express their thoughts for betterment of cultural world.

Dr. Varsha express her gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.