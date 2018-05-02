Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Rajesh Anant , Renowned DJ and Event Organizer from Mumbai on topic “ Legalities of Web Broadcasting with regards to Copyright and Rules.“ Live on Zoom platform. Mr. Rajesh Anant nationally renowned DJ and Event Organizer from Mumbai was key note speaker for webinar. Majority of people from cultural field, Event organizers around the globe was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and who is also known as Voice of Mohd Rafi in musical world of Nagpur , introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural field. Speaker share present status of web broadcasting with gathering. He gave brief idea about societies expectations and cultural scenario as a whole.

Raajesh Anant is a renowned DJ and Event Organizer and in this field since last twenty five years. He has performed round the globe in various countries like China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, Hongkong.

He has launched a Company by name Moments a event company in late 90s and is growing leaps and bounds in the past 15 years with a corporate client of more than 200 Companies up till now. He explain about various legal aspects related to web broadcasting of your events on you tube and face book. Many of us are using this social media without knowing legal aspects associated with it. He explain difference between notification and strike.

He share his views about copyright Match tool . While broad casting our events, unknowingly we violate various copyright regulations which he explains very effectively and at the same time he suggest way out to deal with these legal aspects of web broadcasting. He also share avenues for how to get monetary benefits form videos you upload on you tube and face book. He explains various legal provisions to perform outdoor show and auditorium shows.

Organiser Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and Principal of renowned Engineering College of Nagpur, in his concluding remarks talks about the present scenario of event which takes place in city. There are lot many event organizers in city who organize various events which took place in city. . He motivate audience to follow legal guidelines for using web media for broadcasting of their events.

Dr. Varsha Uttarwar express her gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.