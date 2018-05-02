Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur has arranged Webinar of Dr. Sheela Kulkarni

Renowned Academician and Director of Swarwedh Musical Group, for musicians on topic “ Difficulties of Musicians in Locke Down Period and remedies over it. ”

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp organized a Webinar on ” Difficulties of Musicians in Locke Down Period and remedies over it.” ” live on Zoom Platform. Dr. Sheela Kulkarni a renowned Academician and Director of Swarvedh was resource person for webinar. Majority of people from cultural field was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural activities of Nagpur. Speaker share all legendary figures of musicians world with gathering. He gave brief idea about cultural scenario of Nagpur and activities which took place before and after lockdown. Dr. Sheela Kulkarni is a Ex HOD for Cosmetic Technology at LAD College and has Done PhD . She was Senate Member, Academic Council Member, Chairman of Board of Studies for RTMNU. At the same time She is Director of Swarvedh Musical Group formed by Adv Bhanudasji Kulkarni who is a renowned Tabla Player and Social Figure too.

Swarvedh gives platform to upcoming singers and artists to stand in the field of cultural world. Organiser of Webinar Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar also get platform through Swarvedh in their world famous Diwali Pahat Program to rise as a Singer in cultural world, because of which now he is a renowned singer of city.

While explaining about avenues to become self reliant, speaker says that its up to us that how we look towards any thing happen with us. Work is within our control. Lock Down announced and all Musical activities comes to stand still. Uncertainty is about time period of Lock down and its extension. Nagpurs Musical auditoriums gets closed and all people associated with stage activity comes in critical situation.. Covid 19 has taught us effective use of Online avenues .And people starts exploring it from their end. And live shows gets organized and now a days doing well.

She further quotes that no one can make you self reliant unless you yourself is convinced for it. She further quotes that one must be optimistic toward life and should think positive for his her future. She further says that we are aware that many of you are in financial crises and asks that ,you should avoid company of lazy people around you. First introspect yourselves , who you are.

She quotes various live examples to support his saying that how individually each one can find peace and satisfaction in life by changing his/ her thought process. She further appeal to musicians to learn new things daily which will keep them away from depression. She says that Musicians groups are not organized at present. She asks them to get organized first. They should forget differences among them and should get united for their betterment. Dr. Sheela Kulkarni is recipient of many credentials and awards for her out standing performance in various functions.

Organiser Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar in his concluding remarks says that , Coming days are more critical…. Till the end of this year there is no scope for shows in halls. We all has to take care for our people whose bread and butter depends on it. While speaking about safety he says that Some organizer are not taking proper care during organizing and presentation of shows. They should follow Govt guide lines for it.

While sharing future plans he says that We will submit Representation with State Govt for financial assistance to artists of our musical world. He address to audience to acquire professional Education so that , You may stand up on your legs in any circumstances.

Later on Question and answer session takes place where Dr. Sheela Kulkarni gave answers to the questions asked by audience. At the same time Vijay Puranik, Mr. Prashant Sahare, Deppali Sapre, Mrs. Harshali Kherche and others express their thoughts for betterment of cultural world.

Dr. Varsha express her gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.