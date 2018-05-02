Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Dr. Kasturi Paigude Rane , Renowned Music Academician and Singer from Pune. on topic “ Classical Music a worship and Blessings ” Live on Zoom platform. Dr. Kasturi Paogude Rane a renowned Music academician and classical singer from Pune was key note speaker for webinar. Majority of people from cultural field, students was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and who is also known as Voice of Mukesh in musical world , introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural field. Speaker share present status of musicians, students with gathering. She gave brief idea about societies expectations and cultural scenario as a whole.

While explaining about worship and Blessings ( Wardan ) she says that hard work , patience and faith within guru and yourself are the key parameters to achieve excellence in this field. There is no shortcut in this field. Now a days , every things are instant but music cant be. Total Devotion , Riyaz are necessary on daily basis to excel in classical Music. . She share her own experiences that how hard work she has done in her students phase and still doing it for betterment of Classical Singing. She appeal to participants , not to get dishearten by difficulties. Try to find opportunity in that difficulty and march ahead. She renders a piece of song during her lucid delivery. Very nicely she explain audience about Music as a worship , role of music in peace of mind and healthy life. Because of Lock Down each factor related with Music field is facing difficulty. There is uncertainty about time period of Lock down and its extension but Singers should focus on their goal. Covid 19 has taught us effective use of Online avenues .And people starts exploring it from their end. She further quotes that no one can make you classical singer , unless you yourself is convinced for it. She further quotes that one must be optimistic toward life and should think positive for his her future. She quotes various live examples to support her saying that how individually each one can find peace and satisfaction in life by singing. She further appeal to musicians to learn new things daily which will keep them away from depression.

Dr. Kasturi Paigude is recipient of many award and credentials in her career. . She is High graded artist of All India Radio and has performed in various concerts. She has done PhD in music from SPPU Pune. She has received felicitation by the hands of our ex President Hon’ble Abdul Kalam sir. She was visiting faculty of Classical Singing in Hope University Michigan, USA . From Child hood She has inclination towards Music. She has done her graduation from Ferguson College Pune and Post graduation from SPPU in Music. She has presented many concerts of her classical singing in India and abroad at UK and USA. She is a renowned classical singer form pune region.

Organiser Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group , in his concluding remarks talks about the regional imbalance in western Maharashtra and Vidarbha region. Artists from Pune and Mumbai gets more chances for their upliftment and earnings compared with artist from our region. Because of lockdown, there is drastic impact on economy of musical world. He further says that , Coming days are more critical. Till the end of this year there is no scope for shows in halls. We all has to take care for our people whose bread depends on it. While sharing future plans he says that We will submit Representation with State Govt for financial assistance to artists of our musical world. He address to audience to acquire professional Education so that , You may stand up on your legs in any circumstances. He express his gratitude towards event organizer from our region, who conducts on line musical concerts and tries their best to give work to people associated with music industry.

Later on Question and answer session takes place where Dr. Kasturi Paigude Rane gave answers to the questions asked by audience. Mrs. Harshali Kherche , Vijay Puranik, Mr. Prashant Sahare, Shreya Puranik, . Mr. Bopche, Prof. Ashish Taywade , Mrs. Nalini Chauhan , Deepali Asks their doubts for betterment of cultural world.

Dr. Varsha Uttarwar express her gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.