S.B. Jain Institute of Technology, Management & Research, Nagpur conducts First Graduation Ceremony

Nagpur: THE S.B. Jain Institute of Technology, Management & Research, Nagpur (SBJITMR), organized its First Graduation Ceremony for B.Tech and MBA Programs on 11th January, 2025. Dr.Rajendra Kakde, Pro-Vice – Chancellor, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, was the Chief Guest for the Ceremony, Mr.Arvind Kumar, Center Head TCS, Nagpur was the Guest of Honour, while Shri Anuj Badjate , Chairman, Board of Management was the President of the Ceremony. Mrs.Priti Badjate, Trustee Member, Mr. Sanjeev Agrawal, CEO, Dr. O. S. Bihade, Chief Executive Director, Dr.Sanjay Badjate, Principal, Mr.Vinod Suple,Convenor, Mr.Pankaj Jaiswal, Controller of Examinations, Dr.Pankaj Thote, Dean Academics, Dr.Mukesh Raghuvanshi, Dean Engineering, Dr.Yogesh Shinde, Dean Student Affairs, all Dept.Heads were also present.

Graduating class of 2024, parents, members of press and electronic media were prominently present for the ceremonial function. The ceremony was declared open by Shri Anuj Badjate. Dr.Sanjay Badjate , Principal, welcomed the 1st batch of graduating students with pride and reflection. He recalled the journey of SBJITMR over the decade, acknowledging the institution’s resilience and achievements. The collaborative efforts of the Board of Governance and the Academic Council were praised for their role in shaping the curriculum and policies, which propelled students towards success.

Guest of Honour, Mr. Arvind Kumar, Center Head TCS, Nagpur, initiated the speech by congratulating the students. He walked down the students through the memory lane of their graduation years and further inspired the students by his perceptive words for a better future.

Chief Guest, Dr. Rajendra Kakde, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, started his speech by appreciating the students and mentioned their parent’s moment of pride. He motivated students through his career journey of growth. He also stressed the relevance of present-day technology and its ethical usage.

In the Presidential Address by Chairman, Shri Anuj Badjate, Board of Management, embarked the speech by sharing his joy of success with the graduates. He emphasized on lifelong learning from experiences in life, which is the new cycle of learning after academic life ends. He concluded by mentioning the importance of hard work and making dreams come true and making yourself and your parents proud and ended his speech by a quote “Failure is not the opposite of success, rather it’s a stepping stone to success”

After graduation addresses, 691 students (UG and PG) were presented graduation certificates followed by awarding 15 medals to meritorious students and outstanding performers. 7 Gold Medals, 7 Silver Medals to top most rank holders amongst all UG and PG programs were conferred. Seven Gold medals were awarded to Sarah Shaikh (CS), Akansha Mahile (ET), Shivani Mishra (ME),Tanushri Tekade (EE),Prashant Sawarkar (MBA),Neha Randive (MBA,S-2023),Neha Sorte(MBA,S-2022) and seven Silver medals were presented to Vrushali Wasu (CS),Yashashri Dalvi (ET), Aditya Dudhe (ME), Prajwal Rudrakar (EE),Kalyani Ukey (MBA),Vaishnavi Chhatre (MBA,S-2023), Ankita Singh (S-2022). Also Shantilalji Badjate Memorial Gold Medal was conferred to Prashant Sawarkar (MBA) as a overall topper in U.G. and P.G. Programs. This significant milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of the institute’s graduates as they step into their professional futures.