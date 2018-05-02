Russian girl, two others rescued as sex racket busted at DK Restro Lounge & Rooms

Nagpur: Social Security Branch (SSB) of Crime Branch on Saturday unearthed a sex racket being operated at DK Restro Lounge & Rooms. Besides a Russian girl, the sleuths of SSB also has rescued an Aasam and Raipur based woman after the raid. The SSB squad has also arrested two men from the Kotwali based Hotel and booked their two aides. According to police, the Russian girl has reportedly arrived in Nagpur from Delhi by a flight. While others came from their natives’ place.

The names of the accused were given as Dipesh Dilipbhai Kanabar (35), a resident of Matoshree Apartment, CA Road and Sachin Kashinath Sonarkar (34), Sanjay Nagar, Ram Nagar. While cops have also booked their two aides Ankit Kishor Wahane (19), a resident of Bhande Plot, near Shitlamata Mandir, Umred Road and Rajesh Harishchandra Ghokhe (35), a resident of Pachpaoli under relevant sections of the IPC.

According to sources, the police had sent a decoy customer for a deal and the raid was conducted after the deal was fixed. The cops have rescued the three girls who were forced into prostitution and booked the accused under Prohibition of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and placed them under arrest.