Russia-Ukraine meet ends, next in a few days

Negotiations between delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Gomel Region of Belarus have ended and the second round of talks will be held on the Belarusian-Polish border in a few days.

The Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky said after talks with Ukraine that “the next round of talks will be held on the Belarusian-Polish border,” Sputnik reported.

The delegations of Russia and Ukraine will reach their capitals for consultations before the second round is held, said Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.

Russia and Ukraine identified some priority topics on which they have outlined certain decisions, adviser to the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said after the talks.Zelenskyy’s aide said Russia and Ukraine discussed possibly holding the second round of talks as soon as possible.

Head of Russian delegation after talks said “we found issues where we can expect to agree.”

The Russian delegation was headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said the the key “issue of the negotiations is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from the territory of Ukraine,” reported Sputnik.

Before its milirary action in Ukraine, Russia had on Februray 24 recognised the independence of Ukraine breakaway regions.