400 students housed near Indian mission leave Kyiv

Indian embassy in Ukraine on Monday (local time) said that 400 students, housed near the embassy since February 24, have successfully left Kyiv by train.

“400 students housed near Embassy since 24 Feb successfully left Kyiv by train through Mission’s efforts. Ensured movement of more than 1,000 Indian students from Kyiv towards Western Ukraine today. Advised the remaining few students in Kyiv to leave once curfew is lifted,” India in Ukraine tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, a second advisory was issued to all Indian nationals/students in Ukraine.

“Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for an onward journey to the western parts. Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations,” said the advisory.

The embassy request all Indian nationals/students to “remain calm, peaceful and united.”

“A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed and especially not to exhibit aggressive behaviors while at the railway stations. We expect delays in trains’ schedule, even cancellation at times and long queues,” read the advisory.

“Indian students are requested to carry their passport, sufficient cash, ready-to-eat meals, easily accessible winter clothing and only essential items to ensure easy mobility. Be mindful of your belongings at all times,” the advisory added